French abortion drama ‘Happening’ wins best film award at Venice fest

‘Happening’, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Annie Ernaux, tells the story of a bright college student in early-1960s France who sees her emancipation threatened when she gets pregnant. With no legal options available, she tries to find a way to illegally abort.

Given the current climate in the United States, following the restrictive new anti-abortion laws passed in Texas, the Venice Jury, headed by South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, appears to have sent a clear pro-choice message with its Golden Lion pick. The best director honour, the Silver Lion, went to Jane Campion for her Netflix neo-Western ‘The Power of the Dog’. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, the film is Campion’s first feature in 12 years.