Global Covid cases near 518 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,107,322 Sunday, with 1,921 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 29 fatalities were reported across the country due to the pandemic since Sunday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,093.
Situation in Bangladesh
No Covid-related deaths were reported in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With this, the country witnessed zero Covid death for the 19th consecutive day and the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.
Thirty new Covid cases were recorded during the period, which took the total caseload to 1,952,829.
The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.40 per cent from Sunday’s 0.41 per cent as 7,413 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, the number of cases was lower as 23 new cases were reported.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.18 per cent as 272 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.