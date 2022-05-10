Global Covid cases near 518 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now approaching 518 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 517,756,924 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,252,895 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 81,966,629 cases so far and 997,735 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.