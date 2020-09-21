HBO conquers TV's Emmy Awards, Apple nabs first trophy

The accolades were especially gratifying following questions about what HBO would do once megahit "Game of Thrones" ended in 2019, Casey Bloys, HBO programming president, said in an interview.

"This was a really nice way to answer that question," he said.

Bloys also said the network succeeded by staying aware of growing competition "but not distracted by it."

"We just continue to play our game and focus on shows we are proud of, and work with people we believe in," he said.

Netflix's awards included best supporting drama actress for Julia Garner in "Ozark."