Alec Baldwin says fatal shooting was ‘one in a trillion’

US actor Alec Baldwin said Saturday in his first public comments on his fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with a prop gun on a movie set that the tragedy was a “one in a trillion episode.”

In footage aired by TMZ, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria spoke to reporters who intercepted them in Manchester, Vermont. The Hollywood star declined to comment on the investigation of the shooting on the set of the 19th-century Western “Rust” on 21 October.

Baldwin has previously tweeted to express his grief over the tragedy, and said he is cooperating with police investigating the killing.

“She was my family,” he told the reporters in the footage.

“There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode.”