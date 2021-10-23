Alec Baldwin speaks out after disastrous gun tragedy on 'Rust' set

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, "I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

During the production on 'Rust', Baldwin had fired what was described as a "prop firearm" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, resulting in the incident.

Sources told the newspaper that Baldwin was questioned by investigators following the incident. However, no charges have yet been filed in connection with the case, which is under investigation, Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a statement, reported Fox News.