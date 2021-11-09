Alec Baldwin wants police officers on sets to monitor weapons safety

Weeks after a fatal shooting on the sets of the movie 'Rust', actor Alec Baldwin has urged Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns and other weapons.

"Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety," Baldwin tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram handle.