Amanda Seyfried became ‘really obsessed’ with ghost stories

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has recalled the time when she became obsessed with ghost stories.

Seyfried, incidentally, was a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” cartoons as a child, reports contactmusic.com.

“I became really obsessed with ghost stories when I was young, so my first memory is how comfortable and safe I felt exploring those tales,” she said.

“It was an opportunity to let my imagination go wild and the ‘Scooby-Doo’ group really made me feel like it was exciting and safe to do so along with them. I watched it all the time,” she added.

The actress, now 34 years old, is one of the voice cast members of the film “Scoob!”