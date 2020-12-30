Amanda Seyfried became ‘really obsessed’ with ghost stories

IANS
Los Angeles
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda SeyfriedFile Photo

Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried has recalled the time when she became obsessed with ghost stories.

Seyfried, incidentally, was a big fan of the “Scooby-Doo” cartoons as a child, reports contactmusic.com.

“I became really obsessed with ghost stories when I was young, so my first memory is how comfortable and safe I felt exploring those tales,” she said.

“It was an opportunity to let my imagination go wild and the ‘Scooby-Doo’ group really made me feel like it was exciting and safe to do so along with them. I watched it all the time,” she added.

The actress, now 34 years old, is one of the voice cast members of the film “Scoob!”

She thinks it will be a “memorable” moment for her three-year-old Nina, who she has with husband Thomas Sadoski, to realise her mom is in the animated film. She believes her child will connect with her character Daphne.

“She (Nina) is gonna love it. We’re going to really celebrate it with the whole family and it will be very memorable. It’s fun watching her watch us on television because her father is also an actor. I think she’s going to be able to embrace Daphne because it’s going to sound like Mom and act like Mom, but be doing really cool things with all these crazy characters and this talking dog. It’s going to be really magical—I can’t wait,” said Seyfried, who also has a four-month-old son.

