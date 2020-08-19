Angelina Jolie: I’m boring, I spend time studying foreign policy

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she is boring in real life, adding that her children are her creativity because she loves to watch each of them take on a unique personality.

“Oh god, I’m really boring. I spend a lot of time studying foreign policy,” Jolie said while talking about how she is artsy outside of the acting world, during a special virtual press event held before the release of her upcoming movie “The One And Only Ivan”.

“But I think my creativity is my kids. Because being with them and making up stories before bed or just being silly with them, (I am) really (doing) nothing. Just watching each of them become uniquely who they are and being around them and going into each of their (space), whether it be their rooms and talking to them or developing or helping them develop. It’s not as much me but my mom was like that, and loved seeing other people’s creativity,” she added.