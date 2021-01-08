Anne Hathaway on returning to screen after a break

Talking about her work, she said: “When you look at all of my films, you have to look at the directors. We do our best but then it takes on a whole another life when the director’s the one who guides it, edits it, works the music that goes on top of it and so when I think of those performances, I think it’s because I’ve had such amazing directors protecting me.”

Hathaway expressed her views when she joined Drew Barrymore on her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

“You’re so charming and candid on the show; I can just watch you forever. Whenever I’m scrolling through channels and I come across your face, I’m just so happy, it gives me the best feeling,” Hathaway said about Barrymore’s show.