Anne Hathaway reveals her lockdown challenge as a mom

Actress Anne Hathaway is also a mother, and the lockdown brought along a set of challenges for her.

Hathaway has sons Jonathan and Jack with husband Adam Shulman, and she opened up about motherhood during an interview with a magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Talking about her biggest challenge as a mother during lockdown, she said it was the “laundry”. However, she went on to share how motherhood has provided her with “tonnes of opportunities”.