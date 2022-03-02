Benedict Cumberbatch urges all to help Ukraine

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch used his stage time to express solidarity with Ukraine after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

He said, “I can’t speak today at this amazing moment in my life, on this extraordinary platform, without acknowledging the obvious of what’s happening in Ukraine and to show my support for the people of Ukraine, my support for the people of Russia who are opposing the Kleptocracy and the idiocy of their rulers to try and halt the progression of this atrocity.”