‘Black Panther’ film star Chadwick Boseman dies

“Black Panther” went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year and was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture. It won three Academy Awards - in the best original score, best costume design and best production design categories.

Boseman originated the Black Panther film role two years earlier in Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War,” and reprised the part twice more in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

The statement on his social media accounts said Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, and that the disease progressed ultimately to stage 4.