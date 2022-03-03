Brad Pitt’s action-packed ‘Bullet Train’ trailer unveiled

Nearly three-minutes long, the first trailer for the film is packed with action and Pitt’s unique brand of charming humour.
Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic assassins, all with their own objectives, set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.
In addition to Pitt, ‘Bullet Train’ stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon and Benito A Martinez Ocasio.
‘Bullet Train’ is produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch and Antoine Fuqua and arrives in theatres on 15 July, 2022.