California fire documentary explores human failings behind blazes

Months after Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lucy Walker began making a documentary about the largest-ever wildfire in California, the blaze lost its crown to an even bigger inferno.

The 2017 Thomas Fire is now only the seventh worst by area destroyed -- and is likely to be overtaken soon by the Dixie Fire raging through the state's northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter and more devastating.

"One of the things that I learned in the course of making this film, is these fires happen all the time -- they happen over and over and over again," said Walker.