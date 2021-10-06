Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger to be special Olympics ambassadors

Hollywood star Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are becoming global ambassadors for the Special Olympics ahead of the 2022 Games in Orlando.

The star couple both posted to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement, with Pratt, saying he and Schwarzenegger are “humbled and honoured” to be receiving the distinction. “Katherine and I are so humbled and honoured to be joining Special Olympics as global ambassadors. Come with us as we rocket the #InclusionRevolution to new heights,” he wrote.