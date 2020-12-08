Christopher Nolan on why Dimple Kapadia was important for ‘Tenet’

Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan says he did not just want to come and shoot in India, but bring out the true essence by having an Indian character, and that is the reason Dimple Kapadia became an important part of his latest film, Tenet.

“I’ve always been struck with the spy genre, one of the things that is really fun about the genre is as an audience member, you get to travel the world, be it places you would never normally go and see things you would never normally see,” Nolan told IANS while breaking down the reason behind the diverse cast of his latest film.

“One of the ways in which you make that meaningful and real is to have a very international cast, and have people who are from all over the world, or actors playing different nationalities,” he added.