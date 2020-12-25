Colin Firth on how young co-actors of new film astonished him

“Technically they are extraordinary, they are indefatigable, they always work perfect, and I am the one who is getting confused and missing my mark and all that sort of things, they put us all to shame and they are an absolute delight to have around,” added the Oscar winner.

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic novel of the same name, The Secret Garden has found numerous successful adaptations into films, plays, four television series, and a Broadway musical.

“The optimism of this story is explosive and it’s one of the reasons it’s so enduring,” said Firth, about the film, to be released by PVR Pictures in India on 8 January.