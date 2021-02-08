Daisy Ridley is terrified of social media

Actress Daisy Ridley says the amount of anxiety that is linked to social media is terrifying.

The actress, who shot to fame playing Rey in the new “Star Wars” films, reveals she has vowed not to use sites like Facebook and Instagram,

“I have managed to separate my personal life well from my professional life, partly probably because I’m not on social media. The statistics that link them (social media sites) to anxiety are terrifying. I have friends completely addicted to their phone who have suffered with this problem,” she said in an interview to the Spanish magazine Smoda.

The actress also admitted that she thinks about returning to social media occasionally, though she seems quite sure she won’t, reports femalefirst.co.uk.