Dakota Johnson reveals she gave Olivia Colman her first tattoo

Hollywood star Dakota Johnson recently revealed that she inked her co-star Olivia Colman after a dance party with the cast.

According to People magazine, Johnson told a magazine that after the October New York Film Festival screening of the film, which also stars Peter Sarsgaard, the cast bonded at the Altro Paradiso in Soho with a rock-inspired playlist that included “a lot of Talking Heads, the Cranberries.” That same night, she also convinced Colman to let her give the actress her first stick-and-poke tattoo. “Maybe it was me being completely seduced by this gorgeous person and wanting her to think I was cool. Or maybe it was my midlife crisis,” Colman shared.