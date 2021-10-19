Disney delays release of ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Fans would need to wait a little bit longer to see ‘Doctor Strange’, ‘Thor’, ‘Black Panther’ among other Marvel film franchises to return to the silver screens as the releases dates for these projects have been delayed by Disney.

According to Variety, the company has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ from March 25 to May 6, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ from 6 May to 8 July and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ from 8 July to 11 November.