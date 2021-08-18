Drew Barrymore shares support for Britney Spears

Speaking to an entertainment outlet, Barrymore, noted that she’s been trying her best to stay out of the #FreeBritney movement since she doesn’t know the singer personally. However, that has changed for her in recent weeks as it became clear that Spears needed as many voices as possible to champion her cause.

Barrymore said, “I feel that there’s a human being at the core of this. But since she put herself out there more... she’s the key to her freedom. This is about her and her life and everybody deserves the freedom to make mistakes or success of their life and everything in between. That is what life is.”

The talk show host added, “So whether it’s about her or anyone else, I want people to have their civil liberties; to have the freedom to live their lives.”