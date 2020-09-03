Dwayne Johnson, family tested COVID-19 positive

Hollywood action superstar Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he along with his wife and their two children tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago, and have recovered now.

Johnson took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a long video, giving health updates and urging people to take necessary safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic, reports variety.com.

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in the video.

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, personally, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.