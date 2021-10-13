Dwayne Johnson talks possibility of political future

“Indicators are all very positive in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028,” Johnson revealed.
The former pro wrestling star confirmed he hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of having a political future but “at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics. I don’t know the first thing about policy.”
I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today
“I care deeply about our country. I care about every f--king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And there’s no delusion here, I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today,” Johnson confirmed.
The ‘Jungle Cruise’ actor last spoke about his political aspirations in April on the ‘TODAY’ show.
“I do have that goal to unite our country,” he told host Willie Geist, adding “I also feel that, if this is what the people want, then I will do that.”
Johnson went on to note that the ability to unify Americans is a necessity for the longevity of the nation. “I am passionate about making sure that our country is united because a united country, as we know, is the strongest, and I want to see that for our country,” he concluded.
Johnson also responded on social media to a poll that claimed he would have massive support from Americans if he actually established and ran a presidential campaign.
The actor isn’t known for speaking about politics often but broke his own protocol last year to endorse Joe Biden for president in his first public backing of a candidate.
After Biden’s win, he shared another video to Instagram congratulating the president on his victory, admitting that he felt “emotional” when the news broke.