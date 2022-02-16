Family of woman killed on ‘Rust’ set sues Alec Baldwin

The family of a woman shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” sued the US actor on Tuesday, claiming “substantial” damages for her wrongful death.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western in New Mexico in October when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

At a press conference Tuesday, lawyer Brian Panish alleged the “reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures” of Baldwin and the other “Rust” producers had led to Hutchins’ death.