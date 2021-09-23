'Fantastic Beasts 3' gets title, release date

Warner Bros. on Wednesday has unveiled the title and release date of the next 'Fantastic Beasts' installment.

The third installment of 'Fantastic Beasts' has got a new title 'The Secrets of Dumbledore' and will open in cinemas on 15 April 2022, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The fantastical film was initially scheduled to release on 15 July of next year, but the studio opted to move its premiere up by three months.