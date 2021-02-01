For Antonio Banderas, beating Covid was his birthday gift

Hollywood Antonio Banderas said the greatest gift he received for his 60th birthday was defeating the novel coronavirus.

Banderas’s girlfriend Nicole Kimpel said that they marked his special day, it didn’t feel right to do anything lavish, femalefirst.co.uk reported.

Kimpel said: “We celebrated because every year of life is something to celebrate. But this wasn’t really the year for parties. The greatest gift was his quick recovery.”

His girlfriend shared that she was frightened about how ill Banderas could have got with Covid, courtesy his age, and is puzzled as to why she managed to stay clear of the virus despite being in close contact with the actor.

She said: “We suffered the same doubts as everybody who caught the virus.”