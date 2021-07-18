French shocker 'Titane' wins Palme d'Or, second ever for female director

Shock-fest "Titane" took home the top Palme d'Or prize at Cannes on Saturday, revealed early at the closing ceremony in an embarrassing slip-up by jury president Spike Lee.

French director Julie Ducournau is only the second woman to scoop the prize, for a movie that was one of the wildest, sexiest and most violent ever shown at the Cannes film festival.

"It's the first film ever where a Cadillac impregnated a woman. That blew my mind!" Lee said. "That's genius and craziness together."