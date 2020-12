George Clooney: I was bad in ‘Batman & Robin’

Hollywood star George Clooney has admitted that he was bad in the 1997 superhero film Batman & Robin.

“I was bad in it. It’s a bad film. But I was also being held responsible for it, in a weird way. Then I realised if you’re gonna be Batman in ‘Batman & Robin’, you’re gonna be held responsible. Which never occurred to me,” he said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

To him, he was still an actor getting a part.

From that moment on, “I was like, ‘I have to pick the script, not the part’. So the next script I did was ‘Out Of Sight’ and the next I did was ‘Three Kings’. After that, ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’,” he shared.

“Everybody would say that ‘Batman’ was not the best. But the good news for me was I was able to take that as a lesson, as opposed to a career-ended,” he added.