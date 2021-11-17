George Clooney talks about his on-set gun safety practices

The actor-director continued, “It was the guy’s girlfriend that was the prop assistant. They didn’t have dummy bullets so they made them by taking the gun powder out and putting the bullet back in... She takes the bullets out of the cylinder and one of the shells, one of the bullets, had lodged in the barrel of the gun.”

Clooney said that, after the gun was sent back to the first unit, “No one checks the barrel. No one notices of the six shells, one of them is missing the bullet and hands it to the first unit. They put a full load in it. The actor, which you never do with a full load, points it directly at Brandon and pulls the trigger and it’s like getting shot with a normal bullet. And killed him.”

He told that because of what happened to Lee, he continues to abide by safety protocols whenever given a prop gun. “Every single time I’m handed a gun on the set ... I open it, I show it to the person I’m pointing it to, I show it to the crew. Every single take, you hand it back to the armourer when you’re done and you do it again,” he said.