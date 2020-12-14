George Clooney’s new film ‘felt so similar’ to pandemic crisis: Writer

“Oh, absolutely! Clooney and I, we’ve talked about it a lot. It’s so bizarre. When we started this, the world seemed normal—I mean, as normal as it could feel, with everything going on politically. Then the pandemic hit, and it felt so similar. We were always dealing with an idea of environmental stuff as well, so that was always a discussion. But yes: it’s very strange, and kind of eerie and sad, that in a way the world does feel familiar,” Smith told SFX magazine, reports contactmusic.com.

In the upcoming film, Clooney plays a scientist in the Arctic, who tries to protect a young girl even as races against time to stop a group of astronauts from returning to earth, to a mysterious a catastrophe.

The film is slated to release on Netflix on 23 December.