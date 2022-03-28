Hollywood celebrates at Oscars as ‘CODA’ seeks top prize

The Oscars returned to Hollywood on Sunday, where dramas “CODA,” “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” are expected to vie for best picture, after sci-fi epic “Dune” earned a clutch of early wins.

Tinseltown’s biggest night began with a performance by pop megastar Beyonce, and touched on politics with a moment of silence over the Ukraine crisis.

The gala’s top prize—best picture—is expected to be a close race.

Until recently it appeared that dark, psychological Western “The Power of the Dog” would earn Netflix its much-coveted first best picture statuette.

But the race has been flung wide open in recent weeks.

“CODA”—an uplifting drama from Apple+ TV about an eccentric deaf family—has surged in popularity.

Troy Kotsur, who plays the father of a teenage girl who can hear and wants to pursue a career in music, dedicated his win for best supporting actor to the deaf and disabled communities.