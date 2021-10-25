Hollywood gathers for Baldwin shooting victim vigil

Shell-shocked friends and colleagues of Halyna Hutchins gathered Sunday to pay tribute to the cinematographer who was killed when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set.

Anguish and anger were on display as Hollywood held vigil for Hutchins, as questions grew over how such a tragedy could have happened, despite rigorous safeguards.

“I had the pleasure of working with Halyna,” said actress Sharon Leal. “She was a wonderful woman and just, we’re all just so shocked.”