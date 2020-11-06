IT, the highest grossing horror film

IT (2017 movie) is a horror film based on Stephen King's 1986 novel, IT.
The story takes place in a small town named Derry in Maine, October 1988. As the rain poured down heavily, Bill put together a paper boat for his younger brother Georgie. He feigns illness to avoid going out with his little brother. Georgie has a good time with himself as he plays with his boat in the streets of Derry until it goes down the sewer.
He cries out and makes an effort at retrieving it when he meets a clown. At first he's frightened but then it introduces itself as "Pennywise, the dancing clown". They mess around for some time before Pennywise reminds him about the boat and offers it to him. It tells him to come closer and closer to the sewer... and that's how IT comes back.
IT is a shape-shifting entity that originated from a void known as the Macroverse. IT rests for 27 years before returning to feed on the townsfolk and continues the routine. In case you’re confused, IT isn't a clown at all. It just takes shape of one. Stephen King said in an interview that he made IT take shape of a clown because clowns are what he thinks scares children the most. IT preys on Derry's children for they are easier to manipulate compared to adults.
Seven misfit youngsters, all with various difficulties of their own come together and form "The Losers Club". Bill Denbrough, leader of the Loser's Club, was a stutterer causing him to get bullied. From a young age, he would write stories with a typewriter his parents gave him. Bill got over his speech impediment because of a private speech therapist.
Richie Tozier has foul language and a loudmouth which earned him the nickname "Trashmouth" by the Losers. Regardless of this, he still gets good grades at school. He also got taunted by Henry Bower for being queer.
Eddie Kaspbrak was a hypochondriac and often avoided having fun with the other losers in fear of getting sick. Eddie developed bronchitis after his father died of cancer which resulted in his mother becoming overprotective of him and not letting him do things other children do. Henry and his gang assaulted Eddie for embarrassing them in a rock fight with the Losers when he was on his way home from the pharmacy. His mother is horrified when she hears about this and forbids Eddie from seeing the Losers, thinking that it's their fault. However, he stands up to her and doesn't listen.
Stanley Uris was the only Jewish student in his school which got him bullied by Henry. He's mature and resourceful.
Beverly Marsh has an abusive father and was harassed by Henry and his gang when she was young. Beverly got severely bullied too.
Michael Hanlon was the only black kid in Derry. He is Henry's most hated child in town. Henry inherited his hatred for Mike through his father's hatred for Mike's father. The Losers rescued Mike after he got chased by Henry and his gang. Henry threw an M-80 explosive at Mike. Yet, the Losers luckily came up then, rescued him and beat Henry and the others in a rock fight.
Benjamin Hanscom was rather obese for someone of his age. Ben was shy and socially awkward when he was younger. On the last day of school, Henry, Victor and Belch chased and attacked him. Henry pulled out a knife and attempted to carve his name into Ben's stomach. Before he can finish, Ben kicks him and runs away. He hides in the barrens. Afterwards, he becomes friends with Eddie and Bill. Together, the Losers defeat Pennywise.
Believe it or not, IT was actually inspired by The Three Billy Goats Gruff where three goats outsmart a troll that lives under a bridge. Needless to say, his novel is way more complex than the Norwegian fairytale, but he still used it. For instance, he expanded the bridge into Derry. The plot is also kind of similar to The Three Billy Goats Gruff if you think about it.
With a worldwide gross of $700,381,748, IT is the highest-grossing horror movie so far.
Altogether, the movie was extraordinary and far different from the rest of the horror movies. The plot was very unique compared to other movies of the genre.
The movie perfectly demonstrates common problems and stuff that happens in our lives, even with it supposed to be a horror movie. Unlike a lot of other films in this particular category, IT was rather realistic. The movie had multiple humorous moments along with eerie ones.
IT certainly is more than just a scary clown movie.
Pieta Aamara Rahman is a student of Class 6 at Auroni Biddaloy