IT, the highest grossing horror film

Eddie Kaspbrak was a hypochondriac and often avoided having fun with the other losers in fear of getting sick. Eddie developed bronchitis after his father died of cancer which resulted in his mother becoming overprotective of him and not letting him do things other children do. Henry and his gang assaulted Eddie for embarrassing them in a rock fight with the Losers when he was on his way home from the pharmacy. His mother is horrified when she hears about this and forbids Eddie from seeing the Losers, thinking that it's their fault. However, he stands up to her and doesn't listen.

Stanley Uris was the only Jewish student in his school which got him bullied by Henry. He's mature and resourceful.

Beverly Marsh has an abusive father and was harassed by Henry and his gang when she was young. Beverly got severely bullied too.

Michael Hanlon was the only black kid in Derry. He is Henry's most hated child in town. Henry inherited his hatred for Mike through his father's hatred for Mike's father. The Losers rescued Mike after he got chased by Henry and his gang. Henry threw an M-80 explosive at Mike. Yet, the Losers luckily came up then, rescued him and beat Henry and the others in a rock fight.