Jason Sudeikis helped Drew Barrymore peel away her fears

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore says getting to know the story of actor Jason Sudeikis about bonding with his children has peeled away layers of her own personal fears.

In her “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently, Sudeikis opened up about spending time with his family and raising his kids the right way, and the joy of seeing them grow and appreciate the finer things around them.

Reacting to it, Barrymore said: “By talking about your kids, you peeled away layers of my own personal fears because as you were talking, I just felt so excited for your kids to have such a safe environment growing up.”

