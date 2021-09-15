Jennifer Aniston addresses dating rumour with David Schwimmer as ‘bizarre’

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has finally opened up about the speculations going rounds about her speculative romantic relationship with former co-star David Schwimmer.

The Emmy winner in a recent interview to an outlet obtained by People magazine shared her reaction to the month-long rumours that she and her former ‘Friends’ co-star David were dating. “That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That’s my brother! But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true,” Jennifer shared.