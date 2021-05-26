Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck spotted together in Miami

American pop star Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck’s recent reunion in Miami featured the duo sharing a kiss as they performed their workout routine.

According to Fox News, the duo, dubbed “Bennifer” by fans during their engagement over a decade ago, recently took their travels to Miami, Florida where an onlooker spotted them working out together at a gym. According to a source, the 51-year-old actor and Affleck weren’t hiding their rumoured romance as one person spotted them sharing “a kiss between sets,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

The ‘On The Floor’ singer and the ‘Triple Frontier’ star’s outing reportedly took place at Anatomy Fitness in Miami.

“They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but we’re not trying to hide their relationship by any means,” the insider shared.

While the two were each working on their fitness, they were spotted “hugging” and “being playful together.” The source added that it was “clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together.”

“They were having a good time,” the source added.