Jennifer Lopez had ‘bit of fear’ about dating Ben Affleck again

Jennifer Lopez recently admitted that she and Ben Affleck were fearful about rekindling their romance and how the public would react to the same.

The 52-year-old singer who started dating her former fiance last spring admitted to People Magazine that they were reminded of the chaos that surrounded them throughout their relationship in the early 2000s. “Before, we kind of put [our relationship] out there. We were naive and it got a little trampled,” Lopez said.

The ‘Hustlers’ actor also shared that she and Affleck were willing to take a risk this time around, however, seeing as they were much older and wiser.