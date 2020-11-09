Jim Parsons feels his sexuality helped him be a better actor

Hollywood actor Jim Parsons says his sexuality has made him a better actor. The Big Bang Theory star came out as gay in 2012.

“To suddenly be part of a large group that has been—and still is - maligned at times, with hateful things being said about them by other public figures—there was a sense of happiness and strength for me that I couldn’t have predicted,” Parsons told the publication Attitude, according to a femalefirst.co.uk report.

“As soon as it became a story, it made me feel very strong and I think in this day and age it only helped career-wise. I certainly have never felt it hurt my career—at all. It probably even helped me be a better actor. There’s always more layers of yourself you can share,” he continued.