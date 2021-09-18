Johnny Depp 'abandoned' by mother as teen

"He struggled to find gigs in a garage band and peddled ink pens working part-time as a telemarketer. Needless to say, at age 17, Johnny was hardly financially self-sufficient, and far from being emancipated. As far as I am concerned, his mother disowned him at a time when he unquestionably needed her most. There is no court record of him ever having been legally emancipated," Paul added.

In a 2018 interview to an outlet, Johnny told, "My mom was born in a f--ing holler in eastern Kentucky ... Her poor f--ing ass was on phenobarbital at 12." He told about his mother who died in 2016.

He said his father, a civil engineer, was largely absent, and his mother raised him and his three siblings, also revealing that his childhood was unhappy.

"Yeah, there were irrational beatings. Maybe it's an ashtray coming your way. Maybe you're gonna get clunked with the phone. It was a ghost house -- no one talked. I don't think there ever was a way I thought about people, especially women, other than 'I can fix them'," Johnny said at that time.

He also recalled rubbing his mother's feet after she came home from double shifts at her waitressing job. Johnny also revisited the day when he bought her mother a small horse farm in Kentucky with one of his first big payouts from his acting work.