Johnny Depp claims he is being boycotted by Hollywood

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who lost a libel case last year over an article that called him a 'wife-beater', claimed that he is being boycotted by the industry.

According to Variety, in a recent interaction with The Sunday Times, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star talked about the behaviour of the members of Hollywood towards him and the status of his film 'Minamata' in the US. "Some films touch people and this affects those in 'Minamata' and people who experience similar things...And for anything ... for Hollywood's boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?" he said.