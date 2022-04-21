Johnny Depp says abuse allegations have cost him ‘everything’

“Pirates of the Caribbean” star Johnny Depp said Wednesday that domestic abuse allegations made against him by his ex-wife Amber Heard had cost him “nothing less than everything” and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

Depp, taking the witness stand for a second day of testimony in his defamation case against Heard, said she would regularly insult him and once threw a vodka bottle at him, severing the tip of one of his fingers.

The 58-year-old Depp filed the defamation suit against Heard over a column she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, who starred in the movie “Aquaman,” never named Depp, whom she met in 2009 on the set of the film “The Rum Diary,” but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages.