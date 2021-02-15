Hollywood

Josephine Jobert wants to be a Bond girl

IANS
Los Angeles
Josephine Jobert
Josephine JobertTwitter

French actress Josephine Jobert, cousin of Hollywood star Eva Green, says she wants to play a Bond girl. Green had notably appeared as James Bonds love interest Vesper Lynd in the 2006 global hit Casino Royale.

“I’d love it. It’s so funny, and I’m not making this up, I receive so many messages from people and fans who say to me, ‘you should be the next Bond girl’,” Jobert said.

“It’s something that happens pretty often and I screenshot every single message. I have to keep them in case I meet the casting director and I can say, ‘look at this!’” she said.

Advertisement

Jobert is currently penning a film she hopes will take Hollywood by storm.

“I’m writing something with my mother, a movie blockbuster. We’re dreaming big. We’re going to keep writing together and we’ll see,” she said.

Jobert said she almost gave upon her dreams when she was younger after negative comments from a modelling agent, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I actually wanted to be a model when I was younger. My mum took me to a modelling agency and the woman there was a bit rude. She said I wasn’t photogenic and I’d never be able to be on stage,” she told HELLO! Magazine.

Read more from Hollywood

More News

Jennifer Lopez was filled with anxiety during lockdown

Show judge Jennifer Lopez looks back from her seat during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Salma Hayek was told she would never make it as an actress

Salma Hayek talks of her 'wild wild waist'

Daisy Ridley is terrified of social media

This file photo taken on 21 November, 2017 shows British actress, Daisy Ridley, part of the cast of `Star Wars: the last Jedi` smiling during a press conference to promote the film in Mexico City. Photo: AFP

For Antonio Banderas, beating Covid was his birthday gift

Spanish actor and director Antonio Banderas holds his Biznaga de Oro Honorifica trophy (Honorary Golden Biznaga) for his lifetime achievement during the 20th Festival de Malaga Cine Espanol. Photo: Reuters