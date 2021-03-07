Hollywood

Kardashians to start greeting cards line

IANS
Los Angeles
default-image

Socialite and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her family -- sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner -- are reportedly planning to foray the greeting cards business.

The Kardashians have already filed documents to trademark the name of their greeting cards line as Kardashian Kards.

Advertisement

The family plans on using their surname into producing greeting cards, calendars, decals, photo albums and postcards.

The documents have suggested that they might also use this trademark to manufacture scrapbooks, stationery, paper, notebooks, stickers, erasers, bookmarks and gift wrap.

Read more from Hollywood

More News

Eddie Murphy on Hollywood: White men run this business

Eddie Murphy

‘The Crown’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ rule Golden Globes for TV

This handout photo courtesy of NBCUniversal shows Emma Corrin (on screen) accepting the Best Television Actress – Drama Series award for "The Crown" via video from Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon at the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 28 February

Drew Barrymore was ‘out of control’ as a teenager

Drew Barrymore. Photo: AFP

Kate Winslet thought she died during ‘Avatar 2’ underwater sequence

Kate Winslet.