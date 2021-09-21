Kate Winslet: Actresses are now under less scrutiny for their bodies

Hollywood star Kate Winslet, who won the award for lead actress in a limited series at the 73rd Emmy Award for her role in ‘Mare of Easttown’, believes actresses are now under less scrutiny for their bodies.

She feels that the praise for her role as a junk food-loving detective in ‘Mare of Easttown’ means a “huge amount” because she was body shamed so much in her career earlier.

Winslet hopes the example Hollywood is starting to set will have a wider impact on society.