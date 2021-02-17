Hollywood

Kristen Wiig reveals names of her twins with creativity!

IANS
Los Angeles
Kristen Wiig poses for photographers at the screening of Zoolander 2 at a cinema in central London on 4 February 2016.
Kristen Wiig poses for photographers at the screening of Zoolander 2 at a cinema in central London on 4 February 2016. Reuters

Actress Kristen Wiig has revealed the names of her twins in a special manner. She introduced her children in the credits of her latest film, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

So far, Wiig and her husband, actor Avi Rothman, had been private about their children, protecting the little ones from the limelight. Now, fans have started the speculation game within some time of noticing the names.

In the ‘special thanks’ credits of the film, Wiig thanks husband Rothman, and along with his name the names Luna and Shiloh appear, reports eonline.com.

Advertisement

As another hint, Wiig’s co-writer and producer Annie Mumolo thanks her kids in the following lines of the credits. This was enough for fans to speculate the name of her twins, who were welcomed by the couple in 2020 through surrogacy.

The actress had all along revealed bare details about her motherhood a month after making the announcement in June last year.

Read more from Hollywood

More News

Josephine Jobert wants to be a Bond girl

Josephine Jobert

Jennifer Lopez was filled with anxiety during lockdown

Show judge Jennifer Lopez looks back from her seat during the American Idol Grand Finale in Hollywood, California April 7, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Salma Hayek was told she would never make it as an actress

Salma Hayek talks of her 'wild wild waist'

Daisy Ridley is terrified of social media

This file photo taken on 21 November, 2017 shows British actress, Daisy Ridley, part of the cast of `Star Wars: the last Jedi` smiling during a press conference to promote the film in Mexico City. Photo: AFP