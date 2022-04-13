Michael Bay says he would ‘absolutely’ work with Will Smith

Filmmaker Michael Bay has stated that he would “absolutely” work with Will Smith after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

According to Variety, Bay, who has directed Smith in two of his signature action movies, ‘Bad Boys’ and ‘Bad Boys II’, made the statement while speaking to Entertainment Weekly. “Absolutely, 100 per cent. He’s a very even-keeled guy. Very even-keeled,” Bay said when asked about working with Smith again.

Bay further opened up a bit more about the slap. “At first, immediately I’m like, ‘Did this just happen?’” he said.