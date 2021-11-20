New docuseries explores Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s troubled marriage

Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s turbulent marriage and contentious divorce is the subject of an upcoming two-episode documentary series in the works at Discovery Plus.

As per Variety, Discovery has commissioned ‘Johnny vs Amber’, a docuseries that will tell the story of the breakdown of Depp and Heard’s relationship, and how it spiralled into a celebrity court case. The announcement regarding the upcoming project was made by Discovery UK on Friday.

The documentary will show the different perspectives with one episode focusing on ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s perspective, while the other episode will focus on the ‘Aquaman’ actor’s side of the story.