‘No Time to Die’ world premiere to stream exclusively on Facebook

The London world premiere of Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time to Die’ will stream live on Facebook on 28 September, Tuesday.

Variety confirmed that Facebook has secured access to the live red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 28 September, Tuesday, and will broadcast the event on both the social media platform and through Oculus Venues, experiential space for the Facebook-backed Oculus VR headset.

The red carpet will reportedly broadcast from 5:30 pm to 7:05 pm local time, and the show will be hosted by presenter Clara Amfo. The production will incorporate Facebook’s social video tools, such as live comments, captioning and question-answer sessions.