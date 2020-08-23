Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ earns critical praise as US cinemas reopen

Director Christopher Nolan’s new thriller “Tenet” received warm reviews on Friday as US cinema chains reopened with industry-wide safety measures aimed at reassuring audiences during a pandemic.

“Tenet” is the first big-budget movie from a major Hollywood studio to head to theatres since the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theatres around the world in March.

Ticket sales for the film from AT&T Inc’s Warner Bros will be closely watched as a gauge of how many people will leave their homes to go to the movies. The film opens in 70 countries starting on 26 August and in the United States on 3 September.