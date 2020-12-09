Oscar organisers see April awards ceremony as innovation opportunity

Director Steven Soderbergh will help produce what organisers on Tuesday called a re-envisioned Oscars awards show in April, but they did not say what form the ceremony would take.

Soderbergh, a best director Oscar winner for “Traffic,” will produce the 25 April televised ceremony along with Hollywood veterans Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement.

The annual ceremony, the highest honours in the movie industry, was pushed back two months because of the shutdown in movie production worldwide caused by the coronavirus pandemic. It is only the fourth time in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards that the scheduled date has been changed.

“The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show,” Academy president David Rubin and chief executive Dawn Hudson said in Tuesday’s statement.